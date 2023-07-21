Miu Miu’s fall/winter ​2023 campaign featured a star-studded lineup including Zaya Wade, Amelia Gray Hamlin, Emma Corrin and Mia Goth.

In the ad, which was unveiled on Thursday, July 20, the models rocked cozy but luxurious looks. Wade, 16 — who is the daughter of Dwyane Wade ​ — donned a mustard-colored corduroy jacket lined with brown faux fur and a matching skirt. She paired the pieces with a gray button-up sweater, a brown leather handbag and nude heels. Her hair was parted down the middle and worn in a low ponytail, ​and she completed the ensemble with a fresh face.

Goth, 29, for her part commanded attention with bleached eyebrows, a sheer polka dot skirt, tights and strappy heels. She also opted for a makeup-free look and wore her dirty blonde hair down and straightened.

Meanwhile Gray, 22, turned heads in a black turtleneck. She added a pop of color to the look with see-through red tights and sequined underwear. She accessorized with tortoise shell eye glasses, black pumps and an olive-green purse.

Corrin, 27, stole the show in a navy mini dress and white undershirt. They teamed the garb with sheer black tights, patent pumps, glasses and a small leather bag. Their hair was worn down in their platinum blonde mullet — which they debuted earlier this year.

Corrin previously worked with the Italian fashion house this past March when they walked down the label’s runway during Paris Fashion Week. On the catwalk, they dazzled Us in a fitted tan sweater, dark brown tights and gold bedazzled panties. They accessorized with a black leather bag with gold embellishments and orange peep-toe heels.

Zaya also strutted her stuff in the show, making her catwalk debut.

Zaya looked fierce in a monochrome outfit, including a forest green knit layer, matching sweater and mini skirt. She added even more drama to the getup with a brown leather pouch finished with keys dangling from it. Her hair was parted down the middle and pulled back into a ponytail, and she slayed shiny shoes.

Her runway moment comes after she attended the Spring/Summer Miu Miu show. For the fashion event, she looked seriously stylish in a plaid mini skirt and denim jacket, designed by the brand. She topped the style off with black sunglasses, bright blue nails and a black clutch.