Emma Stone turned up the heat in a sheer dress at the Kinds of Kindness premiere.

Stone, 35, stepped out in a sexy Louis Vuitton getup at the movie’s New York City premiere on Thursday, June 20. Her ensemble featured a straight neckline, long sheer sleeves complete with polka dot embellishments, cutouts on her sides and a see-through skirt.

Stone elevated the look with Walters Faith jewelry including diamond stud earrings, silver rings and strappy black heels.

For glam, Stone, who plays Rita in the film, donned a full beat including a sharp contour, rosy cheeks, pink lips, winged eyeliner, subtle eyeshadow and long lashes. Her copper hair was parted down the middle and blown out.

Joe Alwyn, who also stars in the movie, attended the premiere in a blue suit with a silky dress shirt, a matching blazer and tie. He paired the look with navy trousers and black patent leather shoes.

While Alwyn, 33, and Stone, 35, are both linked to Taylor Swift, the duo have remained close through his breakup with the singer. Stone, who is Swift’s longtime friend, opened up about working with Alwyn last month.

“I love Joe,” she said in press production notes. “We had to do some pretty dark stuff on this one, so it was extremely comforting to be with him because he’s one of the sweetest people you’ll ever meet.”

According to the movie’s official plot, Kinds of Kindness follows “Three stories revolve around a man who tries to take control of his own life, a policeman whose wife seems like a different person, and a woman who searches for someone with a special ability.”

The movie is set to premiere in theaters on Friday, June 21.