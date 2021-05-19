Emma Stone Rocks Cruella-Inspired Suit at 1st Red Carpet Since Giving Birth 

She’s back, baby! Emma Stone made a very stylish return to the red carpet on Tuesday, May 18, for the premiere of her new movie, Cruella — just two months after giving birth.

The 32-year-old actress, who welcomed a daughter with husband Dave McCary in March 2021, looked simply chic in a Louis Vuitton menswear-inspired suit.

She even made a point to match the Disney villain’s whole red-white-and-black vibe by pairing her sleek, French-inspired black suit with a white pussybow blouse, black satin pumps and red Louis Vuitton bag.

Stone, who worked with stylist Petra Flannery, accessorized her look with a handful of gold jewels from the Louis Vuitton High Jewelry collection.

Now, onto the beauty of it all! While the very Cruella-esque red lip was front and center, makeup artist Rachel Goodwin added the smallest but prettiest little detail to the star’s eyes that gave a subtle nod to her new role.

On the inner and outer corner of her eyes, Goodwin placed the teeniest tiniest little pearls, a nice nod to the OG villain’s jewelry of choice. The glam was topped off with some whispy falsies and a ridiculously sharp flick of eyeliner.

When it came to styling Stone’s gorgeous red locks, hairstylist Mara Roszak wanted to “embrace her natural texture,” as it’s “long, absolutely gorgeous and healthy.”

To start, the stylist used a touch of the ROZ Santa Lucia Styling Oil on “her mid lengths and ends.” The lightweight oil is perfect for prepping, hydrating and protecting hair.

Once primed with the oil, Roszak gave Stone a rough dry to “enhance her natural texture.” To polish off the curly look, she gave the La La Land actress a few extra waves with a one-inch curling iron.

While Stone’s first red carpet look as a new mom was ridiculously chic, fans can expect the same level of fabulous fashion in the Cruella film. The new movie, which will be released on May 28, is filled with over-the-top wigs, fierce leather ensembles and sexy red dresses.

One thing we won’t see? Fur coats! The new adaptation examines Cruella’s life prior to the whole puppy-stealing business.

“From the very beginning, I realized I saw the world very differently than everyone else,” Stone says in the movie’s trailer. “That didn’t sit well with some people, but I wasn’t for everyone. I guess they were always scared that I would be … a psycho. But a new day brings new opportunities. And I was ready to make a statement. How does the saying go? I am a woman, hear me roar.”