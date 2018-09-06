All eyes were on Emma Stone as she sparkled in a blush-colored Louis Vuitton gown at The Favourite premiere at the 2018 Venice Film Festival on Thursday, August 30, and, as it turns out, her beauty look was all about the eyes as well. The Oscar-winning actress paired the ethereal Vuitton creation with an undone updo by her longtime hairstylist Mara Roszak and shimmery peepers by her go-to makeup artist Rachel Goodwin, and both pros took to Instagram to break down the ultra-feminine look.

Calling the redheaded beauty the “sparkle lady in Venice,” Roszak shared that she pinned the star’s tresses “up and under” to create the illusion of a “deconstructed bob” that had a distinctly vintage, 1930s-inspired vibe. While the hair pro makes the ‘do sound relatively straightforward, Goodwin’s guide to Stone’s makeup is a bit more involved (i.e. you may want to take notes!).

To start, she evened out the actress’ #flawless complexion with the NARS Natural Radiant Longwear Foundation in Gobi and Radiant Creamy Concealer in Chantilly. She applied NARS Highlighting Blush in Free Soul to the apples of the cheek for a pretty flush, while the RMS Living Luminizer gave Stone a lit-from-within glow. A dusting of the Marc Jacobs Beauty Finish-Line Perfecting Coconut Setting Powder helped to keep everything in place.

Next, it was time to tackle those entrancing eyes. Goodwin layered not one, not two, but five different shades to the lids for that gorgeous glittery effect. After priming the lids with the new NARS Pro-Time Smudge Proof Eye Shadow Base in Light, she applied a trio of the brand’s recently reformulated shadows. She used Stud (a soft pewter bronze) on the upper and lower lids and the shimmery violet-brown Ashes to Ashes to define to the inner corners and crease. The NARS Duo Eyeshaow in Underworld (a silver and slate blue combo), meanwhile, added sparkle to the lower lash line.

But that’s not all! Goodwin finished things off with the Stila Cosmetics Glitter and Glow Liquid Eyeshadow in Diamond Dust (a sparkly silver) on upper and lower lids. Phew! From there, it was a coating of the buzzed-about NARS Climax Mascara that gave Stone her fluttery fringe, and a combo of the NARS Brow Perfector in Komo and Tom Ford Beauty Brow Gel in Taupe ensured the perfect feathered brow.

Last but certainly not least (are you exhausted yet?), Goodwin concocted a rosy, her-lips-but-better pink pout by layering the Rouge Dior Ink Lip Liner in Actrice with NARS’ Orgasm Afterglow Lip Balm. So while Stone’s lust-worthy hair and makeup may not come easy, there is no denying the romantic look is all kinds of late-summer beauty #goals (just maybe with one eye shadow instead of five!).

