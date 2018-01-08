There’s a sneaky secret to Emma Stone’s makeup look at the Golden Globes — which was meant to represent the green, purple and white sashes worn in the suffragette movement — and it has to do with her barely there blush.

The style featured plum-toned lipstick and emerald lids — not an easy look to pull off but, then, Stone in no ordinary woman. Plus, she has makeup artist Rachel Goodwin at her service to figure out a way to make the impossible work. And she spilled how she did it to Us via phone after she sent Stone off to own the red carpet.

The trick? She used a dab of the violet-hued Nars lipstick in a shade called Dominique she used on the actress’ smackers on her cheeks. “I dabbed it on the apples up towards the cheekbone with a fingertip for a stain – not even a blush look, really,” she says. “It’s so easy, it just becomes a part of the skin.”

“This unifies the whole look,” she says. And that’s important, since the goal was for all the tones to come together in a tribute to the women’s movement. Goodwin says, “I was thinking about a way to imbue beauty with a meaning because tonight was so much more than just a red carpet.”

As for the shades on Stone’s eyes, Goodwin reached for Heartbreaker (a green tone in the Nars x Man Ray Les Larmes Glass Tears Eyeshadow Palette) with a touch of shimmery white on the inner half of her lids.

Other products she used: Nars Radiant Longerwear Foundation and Nars Laguna Sun Wash Diffusing Bronzer.

In the end, it was a gorgeous makeup look with a message. Now, that’s an idea we can get behind!

