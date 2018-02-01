We are shamelessly obsessed with Emmy Rossum’s eyebrows! The Shameless actress was out and about in NYC on Wednesday, January 31 rocking the prettiest brushed-up brows we’ve seen in a while, and we can’t help but wonder if her natural, face-framing arches mean Hollywood’s microblading obsession is coming to an end. But it wasn’t just her brows that that caught our attention! Her textured updo, sultry makeup and flirty lace jumpsuit is the perfect date night inspo ahead of Valentine’s Day.

Makeup artist Gita Bass created Rossum’s subtly sexy look, which included glowing skin and a metallic smokey eye. On Instagram, she posted #dreamface and #naturalbeauty in relation to the look. We love the fact that her shimmering silver shadow kept her eyes bright, even with a decent smudging of black liner along the top and bottom lash line. Speaking of lashes, the actress sported fluttery fringe that further accentuated the eye-opening effect.

Emmy Rossum Partners With Burt’s Bees, Spills Why You Can Be a Feminist and Love Makeup

#spotify ready 🍎 A post shared by Emmy Rossum (@emmy) on Jan 31, 2018 at 4:04pm PST

Pretty pink blush added a subtle flush to the apples of the cheeks, while a dash of highlighter on the cheekbones created a glow. Her petal pink pout was the perfect her-lips-but-better hue.

But let’s get back to those brows for a moment. We love how the rounded arch and long tail bring attention to her eyes, and brushing them up keeps the look feathery and undone.

While it seemed like there was a time period when celebs were opting for perfectly filled-in brows courtesy of microblading — the semi-permanent tattoo procedure in which hair-like strokes of color are drawn onto the skin to create the illusion of fuller, thicker brows — Rossum seems to be embracing her natural shape an letting the skin between the hairs proudly show through. To recreate the look, brush brows in upward strokes before applying a clear gel to keep them in place.

Beauty DNA: Five Secrets of Emmy Rossum’s Sophisticated Beauty

Serena Williams’ Brow Guru Piret Aava Dishes on Why Microblading Is Worth the Splurge

Hairstylist Ryan Trygstad, meanwhile, sculpted a romantic chignon style with volume at the crown and pretty twists running back into a loose bun. Rossum’s sheer-on-the-top, solid-on-the-bottom Self Portrait jumpsuit showed just the right amount of skin with its lace overlay and frilly sleeves. Paul Andrew pumps completed Valentine’s Day-worthy look, but please excuse us while we figure out a way to grow our brows in A.S.A.P.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!