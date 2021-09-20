All about the glow! Amy Poehler has rocked red carpet beauty looks ranging from bold red lips to sultry smoky eyes, but for the 2021 Emmy Awards on Sunday, September 19, the 50-year-old actress opted for a bit more natural glam.

But with skin looking radiant as ever, the perfect pinky lip and an elevated sparkly eye, the Mean Girls star served up the ultimate, everyday beauty look.

And lucky for Us, her makeup artist, Kayleen McAdams, dished on how the whole vibe came together.

“She [Poehler] just celebrated her 50th birthday and we have all these women that 50 and looking gorgeous and youthful and just really secure in themselves and what their look is,” McAdams exclusively told Stylish. “I really felt like letting Amy’s own natural beauty shine through was the best thing that we could do to showcase her.”

So with a mission to play off the mixed metals of her outfit, which was made up of a Galvan London dress, Bella Freud jacket and Belladora jewelry, McAdams was determined to create a bronze eye and radiant complexion using primarily cream-based beauty products.

But before any of the actual makeup action could go down, prepping the skin with Kat Burki products was key. “I definitely focused a lot on skincare prep,” she told Us. “One of the things that I love is the Kat Burki Marine Collagen Gel and I find that it’s just really easy to massage into the skin. It helps lift up the skin and it gives you a really nice glow.”

Once all the skincare is “really massaged” into the face, McAdams whips out her handy-dandy puff and lays a Kleenex tissue over top. “After I’ve let the product kind of soak in, I just dab it a little bit with the Kleenex,” she explained. “If there’s any excess product that’s sitting on the skin, I can just remove that little bit.” This helps avoid any shiny spots or excess oil.

Now, onto the makeup of it all. McAdams used a lineup of Trinny London products for Poehler’s glam. She kicked things off with the BFF De-Stress “serum, foundation combo,” which she applies with a beauty blender.

After adding a bit more coverage with the Just a Touch Concealer, McAdams pops a bit of the Flush Blush onto her cheeks. “Sometimes I use a touch of powder just to set something, but I prefer to just put on a couple layers of the cream. Powder can settle into fine lines and look heavy, so I always lean toward cream products.”

The same motto goes for eye makeup. As opposed to a powder shadow, McAdams relied on the Eye2Eye cream pigments in shade Trust and Chance.

After swiping on some mascara and popping on a lip, the makeup artist makes sure to pack some oil blotters in Poehler’s bag so she can maintain her glowy-never-greasy complexion throughout the entire night.

“That’s the go-to that will soak up any oil,” McAdams told Us. “Fortunately with Amy, her skin tends to be a little more dry rather than too oily.”