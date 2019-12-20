



If you’ve ever dreamed of meeting Rihanna, the Clara Lionel Foundation wants to hook you up with the opportunity of a lifetime.

The hitmaker and Fenty Beauty founder started the Clara Lionel Foundation in 2012 and she named the nonprofit organization after her grandparents, Clara and Braithwaite. The foundation’s mission is to help communities around the world by providing support and funds for educational programs and emergency response efforts.

To help raise money to give back, the Clara Lionel Foundation teamed up with funraising platform, Omaze. Together, they launched a giveaway that’s straight out of a Rihanna lover’s dreams. One lucky winner will not only meet Rihanna, but they’ll also be her VIP Guest at a Fenty beauty event.

The Clara Lionel Foundation shared the news with Instagram on December 12. They wrote, “Big announcement! We’ve teamed up with @omaze to give you the chance to meet @badgalriri at a @fentybeauty event and get glammed by her team! The best part? All donations support #CLF!”

According to the contest website, the winner will also have the opportunity to bring a friend to the exclusive event. Together, they’ll be flown out and put up in a 4-star hotel and pampered with VIP beauty treatment, like getting hair and makeup done by Rihann’s very own glamsquad.

And, of course, a Fenty Beauty party isn’t complete without a goodie bag. According to the website, the lucky pair will leave with a bag of beauty products.

So if you haven’t ditched Us to do so already, head to the fundraising platform’s website to enter the giveaway and consider donating, if you can. Entrants have the choice of donating $10 for 100 entries, $25 for 250 entries, $50 for 1,000 entries and $100 for 2,000 entries.

And if you’re unable to donate, don’t stress! You can still enter the contest online at omaze.com.