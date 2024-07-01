Susan Sarandon’s daughter Eva Amurri is over people criticizing her wedding dress.

“It was really the most special day filled with so much love and the most incredible energy,” Amurri, 39, wrote via her Instagram Story on Monday, July 1, alongside photos from her wedding to chef Ian Hock. “And to anyone scandalized by my breasts not being ‘put away’…”

In the next slide, which was a close-up photo of Amurri’s cleavage in her strapless Kim Kassas gown, she wrote, “Feel free to screenshot this for later,” with a kissy face emoji.

“I love how it has a vintage feel and is ultra feminine without being overly pouffy,” the actress and lifestyle blogger told People of her gown, which she purchased from Bridal Reflections in New York City, on Saturday, June 30. “I wanted to feel sexy but elegant, and I think the dress strikes the perfect balance.”

Amurri was so excited about her wedding dress that she teased it in an exclusive interview with Us Weekly last month. “It was great picking out a dress because I know myself so much more as a woman,” she said on June 13. “I felt I had the right this time to be sexier this wedding more than I felt last time.

She gushed, “It’s just what I had in my mind. It perfectly reflects who I am today as a woman.”

Amurri is the daughter of Sarandon, 77, and director Franco Amurri. After announcing her engagement to Hock in February 2023, the couple tied the knot in a small, “French garden party”-inspired celebration held on Saturday in New York’s Hudson Valley. The party was small, with only 40 guests in attendance.

“We really wanted to center our little family unit in all of it, and make it as much about the kids as it was about us,” Amurri told People. She shares three children — Marlowe Mae, 9, Major James, 7, and Mateo Antoni, 4 — with ex-husband Kyle Martino. (The pair were married for eight years until they split in November 2019.)

“Having been my second go-round at this wedding stuff, I found it much easier to plan because I learned so much from my first wedding experience and I know myself so well at this point in my life,” Amurri continued, adding that she “didn’t hire a wedding planner” either, choosing to “craft the whole vibe of the wedding” herself. She admitted the DIY approach was “stressful at times.”

“I didn’t have three kids the last time I was a bride,” Amurri said to People on Saturday. “But overall, it felt so special to get to focus on all the little details and make our day really personal.”