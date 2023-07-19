Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services.

Eva Longoria‘s latest outfit has Us humming the tune of “La Vie en Rose.” The Flamin’ Hot director wore a rosy pink midi dress to the opening of the See store in Málaga on Tuesday, July 18, and everything about the look was captivating. The dress was fitted throughout, featuring a scoop neckline and a sleeveless design. The Desperate Housewives alum let the color have its moment by wearing heels with clear straps.

Longoria left her hair down for the event, accessorizing with thin layers of bracelets and necklaces, plus large hoop earrings. The dress was the star of the show, and it certainly will send fans searching for similar options. Hopefully those fans have made their way here, as we’ve already taken care of the search!

Get the Beagimeg Basic Tank Bodycon Sleeveless Dress for just $20 at Amazon! Please note, prices are accurate at the date of publication, July 19, 2023, but are subject to change.

This wildly affordable dress is exactly what we were looking for. It comes in the perfect rosy hue and has a wonderfully stretchy fit — so much so that shoppers even wear it while pregnant! Even the length is spot on. This is going to be a serious show-stopper you can pull out any time you want to turn heads.

Wear this dress on its own like Longoria or get creative with layers — especially if it’s chilly outside. We’d love to see it with a button-up shirt, an oversized trucker jacket or a flowy duster. You could also throw on a cropped crew neck or a chunky cardigan. The options are endless!

