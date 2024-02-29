Eva Mendes is giving Us a “real” look at fashion week.

After Mendes, 49, attended the Dolce and Gabbana fall/winter 2024-2025 preview in Milan, she took to Instagram on Wednesday, February 28, to share a glimpse at the post-show madness. In the social media clip, Mendes let out a deep sigh as she hopped in a black car.

Once inside, the actress immediately ditched her animal print fur coat and began rolling down her over-the-knee latex boots, which she paired with a lace catsuit. “No heat! Please!” Mendes told her driver as she took off more layers of clothing. In addition to being a bit warm, Mendes realized she was starving and pulled a banana out of nowhere. “The gloves come off! The real: so hot & hungry after the stunning @dolcegabbana show,” she captioned the Instagram.

The fruit proved to be a bit of a challenge to eat because of the netted veil she accessorized her outfit with. As the car navigated through traffic, Mendes swayed from side to side in her seat while also holding up her headpiece to enjoy the snack.

“The show was really beautiful,” Mendes said of the presentation, which featured timeless pieces like blazers and double-breasted coats teamed with sheer dresses and lingerie.

Mendes’ cat-inspired outerwear was featured in the collection, styled with a coordinating hat on the runway. Mendes, meanwhile, paired her pieces with dangling diamonds and big hair.

Who Is the Most Stylish Female Star of All Time?

Earlier this week, Mendes posted other images from the big event, sharing that her outfit was inspired by her longtime partner, Ryan Gosling, and Sofia Loren. In one Instagram carousel, Mendes posed with sunglasses on with a shot of Gosling rocking similar shades from Barbie in the next slide. The post concluded with a snap of Loren in a black corset and a leopard print jacket.

Mendes and Gosling — who prefer to keep their relationship out of the spotlight — sparked a romance while filming The Place Beyond the Pines in 2011. They were subsequently spotted spending plenty of quality time together after working on the project.

Us Weekly confirmed in September 2014 that the couple welcomed their first daughter, Esmeralda. The twosome welcomed daughter Amada two years later.