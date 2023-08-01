Only Eva Mendes can make a sponge sexy.

The actress, 49, shared a series of snaps in the unique sponge-covered frock via Instagram on Monday, July 31. In the photos, she wore a lime green garb covered with sponges from her brand, Skura Style. The blue, orange and gray cleaning tools were scattered across Mendes’ chest, creating an asymmetrical neckline. She teamed the ensemble with gold earrings, pink nails, a silver ring, a metallic hairpiece and neon sunglasses. For glam, Mendes donned a matte face, sharp contour, rosy cheeks, hot pink lips, long lashes and smokey eyeliner.

“Oscar lewk? Met Gala? Is this what they mean when they say ‘clean fashion?’” she joked in the post. “Ok, not great, but if you can do better I’ll post yours later today. Whatcha got ?! 💗”

This wouldn’t be the first time Mendes promoted her wellness label in a chic way. In December 2022, the brand posted a video of Mendes squeezing suds out of the sponge and letting it drip down her arm. While showing off what the product can do, she rocked a floral frock by Shona Joy.

Mendes’ longtime partner Ryan Gosling also promoted the sponges while talking about his film, Barbie. “It’s an amazing sponge,” he told Capital FM in July. “It tells you when it’s ready to be changed … [because] the logo fades.”

Gosling’s Barbie costar Margot Robbie then joined the conversation, “I literally saw this on [Mendes’] Instagram and I was like that’s genius.” Gosling then joked to Robbie, 33, that he would pull some strings to get her free sponges.

Skura Sponge was founded in 2018 by Linda Sawyer and Alison Matz. In May 2022, the brand announced that Mendes was their newest partner and would serve as co-owner and brand ambassador. In a press release at the time, Mendes gushed over the company, “I find cleaning oddly exciting, and as a dish freak, I was shocked to learn that the sponge is the dirtiest item in my house!

She continued: That’s when my obsession with Skura began. I’m beyond thrilled to announce that I’m not only an ambassador for Skura Style but I’m also co-owner in this innovative female owned business.”

The sponges come in packs of four and with a monthly subscription that only costs $12. The sponges can last up to two weeks before the “fade-to-change” technology signifies it needs to be replaced. Fans can shop for the cleaning product and more of Eva’s Essentials at Skurastyle.com.