Eva Mendes Wishes She Still Had Her ‘Odd’ Bone Structure From 20 Years Ago

Even Eva Mendes has insecurities. The 47-year-old actress, beautiful as she may be, revealed that she was highly critical of her appearance during her 20s.

The star took to Instagram on Thursday, May 6, to share a 2003 throwback picture from her time playing Ajedres in Once Upon a Time in Mexico. If you ask Us, the star couldn’t have looked better in the film, but Mendes was a bit harsher on herself.

“Just came across this picture from a movie that was almost 20 years ago. I remember seeing this photo back then and thinking my face looked ‘weird’ and that my bone structure was odd … yada yada … you know all those insecurities that a 26-year-old can have,” she captioned the picture.

But fast forward two decades and the Ghost Rider star finds herself longing for the days of chiseled cheekbones and youthful skin.

“Meanwhile 20 years later and now I wish I still had that ‘weird’ face and odd ‘bone structure.’ What’s my point? I’m not sure. Maybe it’s if you hate a photo of yourself, wait 20 years then you’ll love it,” she added.

Her final message? A quote from Oscar Wilde: “Youth is wasted on the young.”

The post, which Mendes shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers, quickly drew tons of attention. Lord of the Rings actress Liv Tyler commented, “You are so beautiful inside and out now and then!!!.”

Fans got in on the action too, many relating to Mendes’ sentiments. One wrote, “Oh to be in your 20s and have the wisdom of your 40s! If only.” Another chimed in: “I love this post!! I often see pics like that of myself and think why the hell was I so insecure then???”

Younger fans expressed that the self-love post was the exact pick-me-up they needed. “That’s literally what I’m going through now as I am 25 years old. Thank you for sharing this,” one user added, placing a heart emoji at the end.”

Mendes offered up these words of wisdom to her followers just weeks after stirring up a bit of controversy over parenting advice she shared on Instagram.

In an April 2021 Instagram post, the star, who shares daughters Esmerelda Amada, 6, and Amanda Lee, 4, with husband Ryan Gosling, posted a parenting quote to her page. It read: “Spanking does for a child’s development what hitting a spouse does for a marriage.”

While some fans agreed with the Florida native, others weren’t shy expressing that they “completely” disagree with the parenting tactic.