Clean beauty doesn’t have to be confusing. As part of Credo Beauty’s ongoing mission to change the way people think about the ingredients they put on their skin, the brand just launched a new private cosmetics label named Exa Beauty.

On Friday, August 7, Credo introduced the new label to the world with two products: Jump Start Smoothing Primer ($36) and High Fidelity Semi-Satin Foundation ($38). That may not sound like a lot, but it most certainly is because the brand launched with a non-so-casual 43 shades of foundation.

Trust us: This stuff is legitimate. A little bit of the formula goes a long way and the semi-satin formula is buildable to reach your desired level of coverage. Believe it or not, it’s pretty easy to find your shade via the Internet, too. There’s a quiz on Credo’s website to help you determine your shade, but you can also speak with a clean beauty expert who can help you find your perfect match based on the products you normally wear.

And we can’t talk about the new foundation without talking about the primer, which is perfect for those of you who’ve been spending most of your time in front of a computer screen. This semi-matte formula contains fatty acids to protect skin from blue light exposure and positively charged quartz crystals extend the life of your foundation and give your skin a subtle blurring effect.

The brand name is inspired by “Exa-” which literally stands for 1018, a.k.a., a super large unit of measurement. Are you sensing a pattern here? Inclusivity is the brand’s top priority, which makes sense, given how many foundation shades it’s blessed the world with. Obviously, Rihanna was the first to set the bar high when she launched her beauty brand with 40 shades in 2017. Now, Exa Beauty’s here to fill a void for ingredient-conscious consumers.

If you’re new to Credo Beauty entirely, then you’re in for a treat. The beauty retailer launched in 2014 and it’s basically the clean beauty equivalent of stores like Ulta and Sephora. The beauty haven has super-strict standards for its products and avoids 2,700 ingredients that can be linked to health or environmental issues. For reference: Europe is considered strict when it comes to beauty product ingredients and they have banned just over 1,300.

So if you need any more convincing to check out the retailer’s good-for-your-skin offerings in the near future, take note that they carry several celeb-loved brands. That includes Kosas, which Mandy Moore’s raved about in the past as well as Weleda, one of Priyanka Chopra’s go-to skincare brands.

