The next generation of style has arrived. Bear D’Egidio, managing partner and creative director of Fairplay, is revolutionizing the fashion game by utilizing tastemakers and world-renowned retailers to redefine what everyday wear means.

Available at Zumiez, ASOS, Zappos, Urban Outfitters, and many more, D’Egidio recognizes that in order to bring any brand to the forefront, unique retailers are a major key and Fairplay succeeds at just that.

“I am certain with my new interactive marketing and in the trenches grind, [that I] can get this brand into more retailers, more online and visible for the world to see,” the 28-year-old entrepreneur expressed.

From Roman Royale and Alex Kuzjomkin to Taylor Caniff, D’Egidio is deviating from the “Instagram model” marketing status quo. Fairplay’s vision supersedes just making clothes look good — anyone can do that — it’s about curating a movement.

“Everything I do is about the experience to me,” the fashion guru said. “I’m addicted to creating and building, not only with my brands, but with my team.”

Addicted to creating and building, indeed! Fairplay is hardly D’Egidio’s first successful venture. Between three paintball and airsoft parks, two wildly popular restaurants and now, two clothing brands, the entrepreneur’s execution is unparalleled. “I’m putting all my resources and all my creative flow into this brand,” he explained.

We are beyond excited to watch the Fairplay revolution unfold! All new collections, web and visuals will be launching within the next few weeks. Be sure to stay posted and follow Fairplay on social media. In D’Egidio’s words, “Let the journey begin and remember, set your goals and dreams as big as you want and work as hard as you can.”

By Melissa Copelton

