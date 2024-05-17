Never doubt the dedication of a sports fan.

One as-yet-unidentified man at the PGA Championship showed up to Valhalla Golf Club in Louisville, Kentucky wearing a t-shirt emblazoned with pro golfer Scottie Scheffler’s mugshot just hours after the photo itself was taken; beside the pictured fan, another man wears his own homemade t-shirt, this one featuring Scheffler as “Prison Mike” from The Office.

Scheffler, 27, was arrested Friday morning, May 17, following an alleged incident involving law enforcement in the facility’s parking lot.

A police officer allegedly stopped Scheffler’s car and told him the path he was driving on had been blocked due to an accident. A pedestrian was struck and killed by a shuttle bus two hours earlier, causing Louisville Metro Police to redirect traffic. The golfer allegedly did not comply, and according to ESPN reporter Jeff Darlington, who witnessed the incident, he attempted to drive around the crash scene on a median.

Scheffler acknowledged the incident in a statement.

“This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do,” he said in a statement via PGA. “I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Scheffler was charged with second-degree assault of a police officer, third-degree criminal mischief, reckless driving and disregarding traffic signals.

Added the PGA of America in its own statement: “This morning we were devastated to learn that a worker with one of our vendors was tragically struck and killed by a shuttle bus outside Valhalla Golf Club,. This is heartbreaking to all of us involved with the PGA Championship. We extend our sincere condolences to their family and loved ones.”

Scheffler was booked at 7:28 a.m. and released shortly after, arriving back at Valhalla less than an hour before his tee time. He birdied two of his first three holes as his fans greeted him with cheers.

In addition to the mugshot tee, other fans were spotted at the PGA Championship wearing t-shirts that said “Free Scottie.” Some were already printed on while others simply drew on blank t-shirts with black marker. Another fan showed up wearing an orange prison jumpsuit.

As for the charges, Scheffler’s attorney, Steven Romines, told ESPN that the golfer would cooperate fully and “we’ll deal with it as it progresses.”