Travis Kelce’s fashion brand released a “Prophecy” T-shirt, and it didn’t take Swifties long to suss out a potential Easter egg.
Kelce’s line, Tru Kolors, dropped its new Concrete Collection of T-shirts, crop tops, hoodies and more on Sunday, September 29. One of the pieces, named the TK Prophecy Tee, reminded Swifities of Taylor Swift’s song, “The Prophecy,” from her album The Tortured Poets Department.
The forest green shirt features “Tru Kolors” in a white cursive font, as well as sunflowers and birds flying across the chest. Scribbled across the side of the shirt is a quote from Kelce, 34, himself.
“My passion for this game is never going to change,” the quote reads. “You’re always going to see me have that fieriness to me. That’s just the only way I know how to play this game and I love it for that because I get to release that energy and that passion, that anger that I have.” (Kelce originally made the comment in 2018 while chatting with ESPN.)
Fans were quick to connect the shirt, which retails for $50 and is available at TruKolors.com, to Swift’s song via X. “TRAV🥹🥹🥹🥹 I’m gonna Cry,” one wrote, as another gushed, “Awwww.”
In “The Prophecy,” Swift, 34, sings about begging to a higher power for a successful romantic relationship after experiencing multiple breakups. “Please / I’ve been on my knees / Change the prophecy,” she croons. “Don’t want money / Just someone who wants my company / Let it once be me / Who do I have to speak to / About if they can redo / The prophecy?”
Following her six-year relationship with Joe Alwyn, which ended in April 2023, Swift moved on with Kelce. The couple went public in September 2023 and have been going strong ever since.
Earlier this month, a source exclusively opened up to Us Weekly about the duo’s romance, sharing, “They’re so in love.” The insider continued, “Friends hope an engagement is a sure thing in the future.”