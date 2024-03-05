If the FBI is ever in need of new recruits, it need look no further than Taylor Swift’s fans.

Swifties have uncovered a new easter egg in Travis Kelce’s clothing. The 34-year-old Kansas City Chiefs tight end was photographed wearing a button down color block shirt on Monday, March 3, with what some Swift fans are describing as the color palette of her upcoming album, The Tortured Poets Department.

One social media user took to X (formerly known as Twitter) and posted a side-by-side view of Kelce’s shirt next to the four different album covers that Swift, 34, has made available for fans to pre-order before its official release on April 19.

The colors are indeed strikingly similar; shades of dark brown, gray and cream can be seen in both the shirt and the album covers. The four covers all feature different bonus tracks, including “The Manuscript,” “The Bolter,” “The Albatross” and “The Black Dog.”

Travis was spotted wearing the TTPD-inspired shirt to support his brother, Jason, as he announced that he is retiring from football.

Travis, flanked by his parents Donna and Ed, was seen getting visibly emotional as Jason, 36, made the announcement. As he wiped a tear away from his cheek, another not-so-subtle Swift-related detail flashed in front of the camera. He wore two black and white friendship bracelets — one of which that read “T <3 T” — on his right wrist.

“I’ve been asked many times why did I choose football — what drew me to the game — and I never have an answer that gets it right,” Jason said in a speech that lasted for 45 minutes. “The best way I could explain it is what draws you to your favorite song … your favorite book. It’s what it makes you feel. The seriousness of it. The intensity of it.”