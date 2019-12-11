



Seeing double? On Monday, December 9, Kim Kardashian unveiled the Skims Cozy Collection, a new line of comfy knit robes, tanks, shorts and pants. And just one day later — Fashion Nova dropped a line of “fuzzy fits” available to shop from the brand’s “Cozy Shop.”

The lines aren’t exactly the same, but they have a fair share of similarities. One set in particular bears a strong resemblance to a Kardashian set. It’s comprised of shorts and a cropped tank, with a robe to match.

Fans quickly noticed the similarities and tagged Kardashian’s Instagram handle, as well as Skims’ in the comments section of the photo.

Some noticed how fast the brand worked to show off its offerings on social after Skims launched. One user wrote, “Dang you’re fast!” Another follower commented, “Dang Fashion Nova works around the clock.”

Naturally, there were those who were excited to stumble upon a more affordable option. “Thanks FN for coming through with a knock off Kim Kardashian outfit 😭 No way I was paying $52 for a tank top and another $58 for pants.” The aforementioned three-piece Fashion Nova outfit isn’t listed online yet — which raises some eyebrows — but a similar option available on the brand’s website costs $85.

But another social media user noted that most of these sets are not new for Fashion Nova. “Fashion Nova has BEEN having these cozy sets. Y’all late 😴,” they wrote.

Kardashian hasn’t said anything about the fuzzy Fashion Nova pieces just yet, but she has called them out in the past. In February, the Keeping Up With the Kardashians star took to Instagram after the brand posted a photo of a for-sale dress resembling the vintage Mugler dress she wore to the Hollywood Beauty Awards a day prior.

“Only two days ago, I was privileged to wear a one-of-a-kind vintage Mugler dress and in less than 24 hours it was knocked off and thrown up on a site – but it’s not for sale,” she wrote. “You have to sign up for a waitlist because the dress hasn’t even been made to sell yet. This is a way to get people to sign up for their mailing list and make people believe there is some kind of relationship between me and this fashion site. There is not.”