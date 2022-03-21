Couture in the Caribbean! Duchess Kate just kicked off her 2022 royal tour — and she’s already served up some show-stopping looks. And lucky for you, Us Weekly’s Stylish has all the details on what the 40-year-old royal has worn for every engagement.

From floral sundresses that will serve as the ultimate summer inspo to bold colors that pay tribute to the host country, the mom of three expertly planned out each and every outfit.

The Hold Still author, along with Prince William, will be making stops in Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas over the next few days — and there’s sure to be multiple outfit changes along the way.

While there’s no doubt many fabulous looks are sure to come, let’s take a moment to break down the duchess’ inaugural outfits. Upon stepping off the plane in Belize, the Duchess of Cambridge made it clear that she was honoring the country via her color choice.

She donned a royal blue Jenny Packham skirt suit that was the same hue as the country’s flag. She drove home the monochromatic moment by choosing accessories in the same tone. In addition to her sued Emmy London heels, Duchess Kate also carried a handbag with scalloped trimming. When it came to jewels, she opted for her sapphire and diamond necklace and earrings, which were passed down from Princess Diana.

After touching down, the duchess and Prince William paid a visit to the Che’il Mayan Cacoa Farm, where they learned the history of Mayan culture. For the outing, the royal changed into a more casual look — and her accessories might look a tad familiar.

She rocked a floral-print dress (in the same royal blue hue!) from Tory Burch and a handful of recycled accessories. She wore Sézane earrings, Stuart Weitzman wedges that she first debuted in 2014 and an Anya Hindmarch clutch that she carried at Wimbledon in 2014.

The couple are visiting each country on behalf of Queen in order to celebrate her 70-year anniversary on the throne. “Throughout the tour, The Duke and Duchess will meet a wide variety of people from each country, including children, young people and families, frontline workers, service personnel, leaders from government, business and the charity sector as well as inspiring conservationists and the early years workforce,” a Sunday post on the royal family’s official Instagram account read.

The post continued: “Their [program] will also touch on a number of themes that are close to Their Royal Highnesses’ hearts and a key focus of their work with The Royal Foundation, including The Earthshot Prize, mental health and the importance of early childhood to lifelong outcomes.”

Keep checking back for more updates on what Duchess Kate wore!

Listen to Hollywood's top stars dish their best tips and tricks on Glam Squad Confidential