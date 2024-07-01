Florence Pugh just gave a sartorial nod to her 2019 film Midsommar.

The 28-year-old actress attended a Q&A session at Glastonbury Festival on Friday, June 28, in a pink, purple and blue flower crown. She wore the colorful accessory with a black halter-neck dress, lace-up boots, bangle bracelets and green dangling earrings.

Pugh’s floral headpiece was hugely reminiscent of her role in Midsommar. The classic horror film, which features an abundance of flower crowns, follows Dani Ardor (Pugh) and her boyfriend, Christian Hughes (Jack Reynor) as they embark on a trip to a remote Swedish village and become ensnared in the community’s disturbing and violent pagan rituals.

Although it has now been years since the British actress filmed Midsommar, she has not stopped reflecting on the intensity of that experience.

In a March 2023 interview on the “Off Menu” podcast, Pugh revealed that she “most definitely” abused herself in order to get into the role of Dani.

“I’d never played someone that was in that much pain before, and I would put myself in really shitty situations that maybe other actors don’t need to do but I would just be imagining the worst things,” she said in the interview.

Despite the Midsommar-inspired accessory choice at the Q&A at Glastonbury, Pugh stuck to discussing her latest film, Dune: Part Two, as well as her future career goals, which involve directing and producing.

“I do […] think that being a director and being a producer requires a lot of education, and I really want to do it when I know and I’ve learned enough,” she said at Friday’s event, adding, “I’m tiptoeing but, that’s the process, I really don’t want to cut corners. I want to make sure that I’m learning properly.”

Pugh went on to reveal that she just finished filming her second Marvel movie, Thunderbolts, in which she plays Yelena Belova, and is now ready to take a break from acting. “My dad always says ‘make sure you make time to smell the roses’ and I’m very bad at that. This is my time to smell the roses,” she concluded.