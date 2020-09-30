Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard Shows Off Massive Arm Tattoo

OMG! Florida Georgia Line’s Tyler Hubbard’s new ink may be the biggest tattoo we’ve ever seen.

On Tuesday, September 29, the 33-year-old performer debuted his arm design in an Instagram video post. The giant, detailed lion on his bicep was created by Nashville tattoo artist Bubba Irwin.

“New tat who dis?” Hubbard wrote in the accompanying caption “I’m so pumped on this piece and can’t thank @bubbaitattoos enough for sharing his time and talent with me.”

This fresh body art comes just days after his wife Hayley gave birth to the couple’s third child, Atlas Roy Hubbard. In December 2017, they welcomed their first born, Olivia Rose, and in August 2019, they had their first son, Luca Reed.

Irwin also took to Instagram to show off his handiwork, sharing the same video as well as a story about why this job meant so much to him. “When your career comes around full circle!!!!!! Today completed a chapter in my life that means more to me than most people will ever know, and it started when I met @kanebrown_music, @katelynbrown and @nikkiboon on their dig your roots tour with @floridageorgialine,” he wrote in the accompanying caption. “I was so pumped to meet Kane and the gang, and the show was amazing as you can imagine.. as I was watching the headliners FGL, and I told my buddy @cartermitchell_az I have to tattoo those dudes some day, they’re so rad… well, it finally happened and @tylerhubbard is so dope.”

He continued to reiterate how grateful and honored he is. “I can’t say enough how lucky i feel with this life and the people in it, everyone I’m meeting along the way just keeps humbling me in every sense of the word. So I just thought I’d share with you all how important and fun manifesting can be… hope you all keep at it!!!!!

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)