Francia Raisa: What’s in My Bag?

Francia Raisa has friends in high (fashion) places. Her Coach carryall is a gift from pal Selena Gomez, the face of the brand. (Raisa, 29, donated a kidney to her last summer.) Inside, the star of Freeform’s Grown-ish totes a $2 bill “because I believe in carrying luck around.”

Celebrity Health Scares

She spills the rest of her good fortune exclusively for Us Weekly.

Clean Sweep

“For my makeup, I use an Anastasia brow pencil in taupe, brow brush and an eyebrow gel. I have a lighter color because it makes me look younger sometimes.”

One in a Million

“I carry a Mega Millions lottery ticket that my makeup artist on set gave me. I was going through a tough time dating and she said, ‘Honey, if you won $10 million, would you give it to your boyfriend just because you love him?’ I said no. She said, ‘Then why are you giving him you?’”

Celebrity Injuries

Wining Down

“I have a bottle opener that says ‘Unlikely Heroes’ on it, which is the charity I work for. I actually do use it. It comes in handy.”

Foul Mouth

“My travel essentials are a travel pillow, Mentos gum and Colgate Wisps because your breath gets stank on planes.”

TV Shows Gone Too Soon!

Spice Girl

“I’m always digging for my Tapatío hot sauce with me. I also have Flamin’ Hot Cheetos and Tajín chili powder.”

What else is inside Raisa’s bag? A black Michael Kors wallet; an iPhone 7 in a black case; Apple ear buds; a pair of Calvin Klein underwear in gray; a nude NYX Lip Lingerie; a MAC eyeliner in brown and black; a mini Vaseline cocoa butter; Redeeming Love by Francine Rivers; Bed, Bath & Beyond gift cards; a Peet’s coffee card; a Sephora card; an Ulta beauty member card; an AAA card; an American Express; a ton of receipts; black hair ties; a yellow highlighter; Tylenol; a “Let Your Faith Be Bigger Than Your Fear” journal she got at Cracker Barrel and two Trader Joes water bottles.

Grown-ish airs on Freeform Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!