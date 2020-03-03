What do Jennifer Lopez, Kylie Jenner and Gigi Hadid have in common? A mutual love for Frankies Bikinis! The Instagram-famous swimwear brand just expanded into beauty so you can achieve an “effortless Californian glow,” while sporting the same bikini as your favorite star.

Founder Francesca Aiello launched Frankies Bikinis Beauty on Tuesday, March 3, with a lineup of three beach-friendly beauty essentials. The collection includes Glow Mist ($36), Glow Moisturizer ($40) and Glow Tint ($28) — all clearly designed to help you look naturally radiant.

There’s also a value kit called the Essentials Collections Set ($90) that comes with all three of the new products. Fun bonus: They come housed inside of a stylish blue terry cloth travel bag.

Take note: The beauty brand is cruelty free, sulfate free, gluten free, alcohol free and paraben-free. They’re also devoid of artificial coloring and fragrance so you don’t have to worry about what you’re putting on your face.

If you’re looking to scoop up products individually, here’s a breakdown. First up is Glow Moisturizer, the ultimate no-makeup makeup essential. You can wear it alone to hang out by the beach or pool or under makeup to look extra glowy.

Next up is Glow Tint, which is a mauve-colored multipurpose crème designed to be applied with your fingers. Smear it onto your eyelids, cheeks or lids for a monochromatic flush of color. It’s made with skin-loving ingredients such as coconut oil, shea butter, argan oil, vitamin E and castor seed oil.

Finally, the brand’s Glow Mist is ideal for prepping your skin in the morning or giving it a refreshing pick-me-up throughout the day. It contains malachite extract, which is what makes the spray blue.

A brand representative spoke to the extract’s benefits, saying, “It’s all natural mineral that acts as an antioxidant and protective agent. Malachite is also very detoxifying and helps protect the skin from environmental pollutants.”

If you’re new to Frankies Bikinis entirely, Aiello launched it in 2012 and it quickly gained momentum. She designed two collections before making her Miami Swim Week debut in 2014, as the youngest creator to do so — casual!

Frankies Bikinis Beauty is available now, but act fast because if they’re as popular as the brand’s swimwear, it won’t be in stock for long.

