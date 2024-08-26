Your account
‘Friends’ Costumes Worn by Matthew Perry and More Cast Members are Going on Auction

L-R: Lisa Kudrow, Matthew Perry, Jennifer Aniston, David Schwimmer, Courteney Cox, and Matt LeBlanc. Warner Brothers Television/Fotos International/Courtesy of Getty Images

Friends fans now have the opportunity to look just as stylish as the cast once did.

On Monday, September 23, Julien’s Auctions and Warner Bros. will celebrate the sitcom’s 30th anniversary by auctioning off costumes worn by Jennifer Aniston (Rachel Green), Lisa Kudrow (Phoebe Buffay), Matthew Perry (Chandler Bing), Matt LeBlanc (Joey Tribbiani), Courteney Cox (Monica Geller) and David Schwimmer (Ross Geller).

Aniston’s gray turtleneck sweater — which she wore while filming season 7 episode 16, “The One With The Truth About London” — is estimated to sell for $1,000 – 1,500.

Similarly, Schwimmer’s navy blue Tee that he wore in season 9 is estimated to sell for the same range, along with a teal sweater that Perry, who died at age 54 in 2023, wore in season 7.

Also on auction is a brown short sleeve top that LeBlanc, 57, wore during season 10 of the show, an embroidered coat that Kudrow, 61, rocked and more. A replica of the iconic orange Central Perk couch will also be available to buy, as well as script replicas, bookends, a bike and more used on the show.

Wardrobe, Rachel Green Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

“Every day, somewhere around the world Friends is playing on a screen, which speaks to its enormous popularity and its attraction of new fans even decades after its finale,” David Goodman, the CEO of Julien’s Auctions said in a statement. “Julien’s is thrilled to represent this iconic collection brought to us by Warner Bros. Television that celebrates the 30th anniversary of this legendary show that achieved the absolute zenith of pop culture.”

Wardrobe, Monica Geller Courtesy of Julien's Auctions

Friends aired from 1994 to 2004 on NBC. The series followed a group of friends living in Manhattan as they navigated their lives.

What Teens and Tweens Really Think About Your Favorite ‘90s and ‘00s TV Shows

This isn’t the first time Friends items have gone on auction. In 2019, a cast-autographed finale script sold for $22,000, while an autographed pilot script went for $15,500. The auction, which raised money for The Trevor Project, a suicide prevention organization for LGBTQIA+ and young people, raised over $240,000.

