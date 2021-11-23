Feeling fabulous! Gabrielle Union just got her brows perfectly plucked and her arches expertly shaped before the holidays — and it’s safe to say she’s feeling her new look.

The 49-year-old actress took to Instagram on Monday, November 21, to do a little happy dance after her treatment, and to be quite honest, her reaction is honestly all too relatable.

“Oh, ooo, yes,” the Bring It On star said via Instagram Stories, pointing out her polished brows. “Yaayyyyyy.”

To get her eyebrows looking fresh, Union turned to none other than Damone Roberts for a little Monday makeover. And judging by the video, it seems that their session, which was also attended by actress Essence Atkins, was filled with lots of laughs — and some stellar skincare secrets.

“When you hold a secret meeting with your girls @gabunion & @essence_says to sip from the fountain of youth and share secrets to aging backwards … OH, and knock out some eyebrows too,” Roberts captioned a video on his grid.

Fans quickly took to the comments section, asking the brow artist to spill the secrets. “Please say that you all are sharing this secrets bc you, @gabunion and @essence_says stay looking youthful and beautiful,” a follower commented. “I swear @gabunion looks like a teenager!”

While he’s yet to reveal exactly what was said in their little pow wow, the LA’s Finest actress has spilled some of her top skincare secrets through the years.

Her top tip? Don’t underestimate the power of beauty sleep! “I’m minimalistic out of necessity,” she told Us Weekly in 2014. “If it’s between sleep and doing a full face of makeup, sleep is going to win. The way I schedule my life, I have about five minutes to get ready.”

She’s also a big believer that her oily skin is having some serious anti-aging benefits. “It’s a blessing and a curse to have oily skin, but I’m starting to believe it’s like embalming fluid that’s sort of keeping me youthful looking,” she told Elle in 2016.

In fact, she even admitted to adding a bit of extra oil to her complexion, namely the Julie Hewett Organic Camellia Oil. “It’s amazing. And it’s just a couple drops and I’ve used it on my neck or my face,” she said at the time. “I don’t want to call it a wonder product, but for lack of a better word, it’s a wonder product.”