We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn¹t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news ‹ from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus¹ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what¹s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and senior reporter Travis Cronin welcomed jewelry designer Jennifer Fisher to give Us the inside scoop on her collaboration with CB2, which just dropped and is almost sold out! Fisher knows a thing or two about amazing style; she created the hoop earrings that every street style star in Hollywood swears by. You’ve seen them on Hailey Bieber, Zendaya, Kerry Washington and — no big deal — style goddess Jennifer Lopez, just to name a few. Well, now, you can scoop up a piece of that flawlessly simple-chic aesthetic for your home, thanks to the collection for CB2 (check it out here).

Fisher tells Us she was inspired to create furniture and accent pieces by shapes and materials that she loves and what is livable for her life with kids and as a tastemaker. For instance, the extra-deep white couch in the line is made from durable washable fabric (no worries if the kids climb all over it or if a dinner party guest spills red wine) and is wide enough to double as a guest bed for city dwellers who may not have a bonus room. Other standout piece in the collection are the drop-dead chic clothing rack and clear doggie door, inspired by the designer’s own pooch, Tito. (And speaking of Tito, you’ll get a big kick out of Fisher’s story for how her kid’s named him — listen to the episode and prepare to lol!)

The collection also boasts some seriously innovative glasses — if you’re a martini or Aperol spritz drinker, you’re not going to want to miss this!

But we couldn’t have Fisher on the podcast and not dive deep into the merits of hoop earrings, as her designs truly are the ones every celebrity wears. She shares the moment when one of her favorite celebs wore her design to open an awards show — listen to the episode and find out who it made her day!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including the surprising way that you can use jewelry to brighten your complexion — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!