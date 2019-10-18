



We are all about that hair — and makeup too! Here at Stylish, we’ve never seen a hairstyle or makeup trend we couldn’t talk about for days on end, so we started a podcast to dish on all the latest beauty news — from hits and misses on the red carpet to celebrity hair and makeup gurus’ dos and don’ts. Each week, Us Weekly executive editor of beauty and style Gwen Flamberg talks with some of the best in the biz about what’s new in hair, makeup and style in our Get Tressed With Us podcast. Listen above!

This week, Gwen and Us Weekly deputy beauty and style director Beth Shapouri and senior reporter Travis Cronin were joined by entertainment director Brody Brown to dish on Duchess Kate’s phenomenal style on the royal tour of Pakistan. While the future Queen of England always makes great fashion choices, this engagement is a bit of a departure for the 37-year-old mum (to George, Charlotte and Louis), as she’s clad in the traditional dress of the country.

While the duchess, in true Kate Middleton form, looks fab in every outfit, we dive deep into why she copied Princess Diana’s style on a few occasions during the tour. We also crown the winning moment from a wardrobe perspective, and it may not be the look you think! Watch the episode and get the scoop!

For more of the week’s beauty and style news — including all of the hair news of the week (Britney’s gone blonde! Noah Centineo shaved his head!!) and the real story behind Eve Mendes’ Supecuts haircut documentation! — make sure to listen to the full podcast above and subscribe!

For access to all our exclusive celebrity videos and interviews – Subscribe on Youtube!