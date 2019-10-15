Kate Middleton never fails to impress us with her fashion choices. She loves to don sophisticated styles like coat dresses and stylish midis, but she’s also unafraid to go bold with bright colors and form-fitting ensembles. On her first-ever 5-day tour of Pakistan with Prince William, the royal continues to delight and surprise us with fresh looks like sequined gowns, ombre patterns and more!

The royal tour is taking place from Monday, October 14 through Friday, October 18. Over the course of the week-long visit, the two are visiting several locations — though they’re kept top-secret until the day of. According to an official statement from the Kensington Palace, the focus of the tour is to “visit programs which empower young people, and organizations that help ensure they have the best possible start in life.”

As Meghan Markle proved on her recent visit in South Africa, a packed itinerary can mean several outfit changes per day. So far, Middleton’s proved that to be true! She stepped off the plane in Islamabad showing her respect for the country’s national dress by wearing a shalwar kameez: a three-part outfit comprised of trousers, a tunic and a scarf. For her first appearance, she personalized the traditional look, debuting a breathtaking ombre gown, with matching trousers underneath.

But the standout look so far was an incredible long-sleeved emerald green dress the royal wore to a special reception to celebrate Pakistani music and culture on October 15. She sparkled from head to toe in the sequined, glamorous number, brought to life by British fashion designer Jenny Packham. Holiday outfit inspiration, anyone?

Keep scrolling for a look at the outfits and accessories Kate Middleton debuted on her royal tour of Pakistan!