Last season it was all about shimmering faces; this season it’s about sparkly hair. Models took to the Giambattista Valli spring-summer 2019 runway at Paris Fashion Week on Monday, October 1, rocking glitter-adorned strands that complemented their romantic ensembles, and it proved to be a high-fashion take on a festival season trend that now has Us considering trying it IRL.

Back in March, the Italian designer swapped glitter for makeup when he painted models’ entire faces with the sparkly stuff at his fall-winter 2018 presentation. A season later, he is back with the next iteration of the playful trend: glitter hair. And while the technique is usually reserved for the deserts of Coachella and Burning Man, Valli’s festive and youthful take is the perfect fall and holiday beauty idea.

Working with hairstylist Paul Hanlon, Valli selected a few of his catwalk queens to have their tresses colored and glittered to coordinate with his dreamy ready-to-wear creations. Using a shimmering, custom-blended color spray, the hair pro misted the temporary pastel shades from the mid-lengths to the ends — but that wasn’t all.

To further enhance the look, Hanlon then brushed on a heavy hand of glitter in a similar color. One model, for example, had her blonde strands transformed into a bubblegum tone with a pink sparkle layered on top. Paired with her brocade floral dress and a rosy lip, the effect was whimsically monochrome.

For a fresh take on the silver hair trend of seasons’ past, another gal had her wavy light-colored lob changed into an icy blue hue with an iridescent finish, which looked tres chic against her LBD.

And if switching up your hair color isn’t for you, some models skipped the shade-swap and let the glitter do the talking. With or without the color change, we imagine these ladies will be finding trace amounts of the sparkly stuff for weeks to come — a small price to pay for a truly magical look!

