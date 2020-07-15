Gigi and Bella Hadid Love Pattaraphan’s Edgy and Effortless Jewelry

Gigi and Bella Hadid are constantly ahead of the trends when it comes to style and right now, the two can’t get enough of Thai jewelry brand Pattaraphan.

The reason the sisters love the minimalistic statement pieces all comes down to just that: “My jewelry is very comfortable to wear and we have a range of simple pieces to something a little special,” designer Pattaraphan (Nok) Salirathavibhaga tells Stylish. “The vibe we aim for is effortless edginess.”

And she certainly nails that in all of her designs, including the Pressure Pendant and Diamond Pressurized Earrings, rocked by Gigi, and Saan bracelet, worn by Bella.

When studying in college, Salirathavibhaga was taught to challenge what jewelry was and what it could be. From there, she looked to her Thai heritage, travels, museums, and even soda tabs and elephants that influenced her Pressurized and Tusk collections.

She also pays homage to her background with her namesake line, meaning ‘beautiful skin’ in Thai. “I had issues with my name growing up because I thought it was very traditional, but the meaning fits my own concept of jewelry perfectly, so I decided to use it as the name of my brand and give a new attitude to it with my own work,” she explains.

“Jewelry should be an extension of oneself, both in the designer and the wearer,” she says of her jewelry concept. “I take care of my jewelry to make sure it looks best on the body, like a beautiful addition to your skin.”

Because of the fact that her pieces are unpretentious and bold at the same time, they are fit for any occasion.

“I wear my jewelry during the day for work and meetings and add a bit more layers for the night time. … I love chunky necklaces or a layer of necklaces. They instantly make you look more put together and cooler,” the designer dishes.

Regardless of how you choose to style it, Salirathavibhaga’s number one rule is to be true to yourself.

“As long as you are yourself, everything works, but also leave some room for experimentation because that’s how you might stumble on more styles that feel right to you.”