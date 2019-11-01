



Gigi and Bella Hadid are taking over the fashion world. When the supermodel sisters aren’t on the catwalk or the red carpet, they’re hitting the streets in on-trend, fresh styles that set social media ablaze — thanks to the help of celebrity stylist Mimi Cuttrell.

In an interview with British Vogue, Cuttrell proved she’s the stylist every fashion lover dreams of. She explained how she devotes herself to being “on” at all times in case of a fashion crisis. “I want to be awake and available no matter what time zone,” she said. “I make myself available, whether that is sending pictures or FaceTiming for any last-minute changes and updates.”

Cuttrell also spoke about how street style fashion is just as important as the red carpet. “I entered this industry associating the word ‘styling’ with the glamour and excitement of a red-carpet event,” said Cuttrell. However, this notion has evolved over time. I find that sometimes the best fashion can happen as street style looks — the category can sometimes be extremely underrated.”

And so, the Hadid sisters seized the opportunity to crush the street style game. From Gigi’s incredible Oscar de la Renta tie-dye suit to Bella’s chic, all-black midriff-baring ensemble, the models continue to use a shopping trip or day on the town as the perfect excuse to look fab.

As for some of her favorite outfits worn by the stylish sisters, she chose Bella’s sheer nude bodysuit designed by Casey Cadwallader for Mugler. The 23-year-old debuted the form-fitting ensemble at the Harper’s Bazaar Icons Party on September 8, 2019. Cuttrell said, “It was such a fresh look that accentuated her body unlike anything I’ve ever seen on her.”

And for Gigi, Cuttrell still can’t get enough of a Kriest metallic pink suit worn at an event to celebrate the launch of her Vogue Eyewear collection on June 27, 2017. The stylist explained, “The tailoring was flawless and our vision really came to life.”