Supermodel Gigi Hadid has walked some of the most prestigious catwalks in the world, but there was one point in the 24-year-old’s career when she was told that her body wasn’t meant for the runway.

Gigi Hadid’s Best Runway Moments of All Time

In an interview for i-D’s The Icons and Idols Issue, Hadid opened up about her experiences in the industry, namely, how French designer Jean Paul Gaultier was one of the first to gave her a fair shot.

“He was the first designer that let me walk on a runway in Paris, it was in his last ready-to-wear show,” the star told the outlet, referencing Gaultier’s Spring-Summer 2015 show.

Bella Hadid’s Best Runway Looks

“Not only to have me, but also to put me in an outfit that didn’t cover a lot… like, there were still stylists or designers at that time who were putting me in their shows, but putting me something that really covered my body. And so for him to make me feel like he wanted me to shine in that way, it really meant a lot to me as a young model. And I know that he has done that for a lot of people.”

Hadid started her professional modeling career after graduating high school in 2013, but was met with rejection from some designers. “At the time, people were hard on me and tried to say that I didn’t have a runway body,” she explained. “I still had my volleyball body. It was a body that I loved. I knew how hard I worked to have those muscles, to be curved in those places — I kind of miss it now.”

The former Maybelline spokeswoman just finished up Paris Haute Couture Fashion Week in January, walking Gaultier’s final runway show ever where she debuted two looks: a nautical, striped ensemble and an edgy black dress with metallic details.

Hadid posted about the show on Instagram with a series of video clips from the catwalk. “Last night, all that gathered to celebrate his 50 YEARS & final Couture collection was a testament to what a worldwide icon and inspiration he is,” she wrote in the accompanying caption. “I am so honored to have been a small part in your legendary creative vision @jpgaultierofficial. THANK YOU for your warmth, spirit, and all the life and art you have shared with us.💙”

‘90s Fashion Legends Continue to Slay on the Runway — Heidi Klum, Naomi Campbell, Kate Moss and More Then and Now

Unsurprisingly, Hadid is keeping busy working. Right now, she’s modeling at Milan Fashion Week and was recently photographed on the strutting her stuff at London Fashion Week.

Listen on Spotify to Get Tressed With Us to get the details of every hair love affair in Hollywood, from the hits and misses on the red carpet to your favorite celebrities’ street style ‘dos (and don’ts!)