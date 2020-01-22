Gigi Hadid is starting out 2020 with some self-reflection. As part of i-D Magazine’s special January issue by Rihanna, the Fenty founder interviewed the supermodel about her successes, failures and what she’s leaving behind her in 2020.

“I think my biggest failures in my life and my career have been when I haven’t had – or I wasn’t old enough to have – the confidence to stand up for myself when I knew what was happening on set wasn’t right,” said the 24-year-old. “I didn’t believe I had the voice to speak out.”

The Messika brand ambassador didn’t share specifics about these on-set experiences, but she didn’t have to. She continued, “I guess through those disappointments in myself, or through disappointing others with my actions, I’ve really been able to learn. I try and grow from everything.”

Even though Hadid considers not speaking up a personal failure, she’s moved past it on her own. She said that the key to overcoming it was to have “a really honest conversation with yourself.” She continued, “An inner dialogue that forces you to look at it from every perspective and forces you to be in other people’s shoes. You have to connect with your morals, with how you want to live your life, find your place. I learned that the hard way!”

As the world-famous model enters 2020, she intends on leaving behind negativity. “I know that’s broad, but it can be so many little things,” said Hadid. “Whether it’s listening to other people’s opinions about what fulfills you rather than your own, or the way you express yourself, or what makes you different from other people.”

Outside of Hadid’s prosperous career, the star’s faced — and is facing — some changes in her personal life. Following her breakup with former Bachelor contestant Tyler Cameron, the model’s been spotted hanging with ex-boyfriend Zayn Malik in New York City.

A source told Us Weekly, “They got back together very recently. They have been trying to make it work for three months, but it has been slow and steady.”