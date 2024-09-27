Gigi Hadid’s latest runway look is tape-tastic.

Hadid, 29, stepped out in a strapless mini dress made completely of DHL packaging tape during the Vetements spring/summer 2025 show during Paris Fashion Week on Friday, September 27. Hadid paired the look with pointed-toe heels which were also covered in the yellow-and-red tape.

For glam, Hadid donned soft glam including foundation, soft pink eyeshadow, manicured eyebrows, soft contoured cheeks and pink lips. Her blonde bob was parted to the side and styled in beachy waves.

Hadid also walked down the runway while holding hands with Travis Scott and Vetements’ creative director Guram Gvasalia.

Scott, 33, for his part, opened the show by going shirtless underneath a patent leather jacket. He teamed the piece with matching pants that he tucked into his boots. Scott accessorized with layered silver chain necklaces, diamond stud earrings and black sunglasses.

Gvasalia matched Scott in a black leather jacket and dark trousers. He completed his look with black boots, a silver watch and futuristic sunglasses.

This isn’t the first show Hadid has walked in during Paris Fashion Week. On Wednesday, September 25, the supermodel wowed in a layered outfit while strutting down the Cecilie Bahnsen catwalk.

Her outfit featured a pink-and-purple horizontal striped T-shirt, a blue collared button-down top and a pinstriped jacket equipped with a cinched waist. Hadid topped off her look with blue knee-length shorts and purple clear heels.

She opted for minimal makeup during the show and styled her hair in a slicked-back updo.

Gigi’s sister, Bella Hadid, also returned to the Paris Fashion Week runway for the first time in two years, modeling an oversized suit at the Saint Laurent show on Tuesday, September 24.