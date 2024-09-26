Bella Hadid’s runway comeback is effortlessly classy.

Hadid, 27, strutted down the Saint Laurent spring 2025 catwalk in a suit on Wednesday, September 24, marking her first runway show in two years. For the show, she sported an oversized double-breasted blazer featuring structured shoulders, matte black buttons and dainty pockets. Hadid styled the coat with loosely-fitted straight pants, a dress shirt and a black tie. She topped off her look with patent leather black pointed-toe heels. Hadid further accessorized with tinted glasses featuring a black rim.

Hadid donned soft makeup for the show, rocking matte lips and manicured eyebrows. Her brunette hair was parted down the middle and slicked-back into an updo.

The Saint Laurent show marks Hadid’s first runway since October 2022, when she walked in the Miu Miu spring 2023 show during Paris Fashion Week.

At the time, she showed off her abs in a buckle crop top with a white bra underneath and a low-waisted silky skirt that exposed her underwear. The supermodel teamed the outfit with a black leather purse and knee-high flip-flop boots.

Her eyebrows were bleached at the time and she sported mascara, contoured cheeks and nude lips. Hadid’s hair was pushed back with a black headband and parted down the side.

Hadid explained her modeling hiatus in April while chatting with Allure. “After 10 years of modeling, I realized I was putting so much energy and love and effort into something that … wasn’t necessarily giving it back to me,” she said.

Since taking a break from the runway, Hadid has focused on horseback riding and competing in horse shows.

While displaying her skills, Hadid never fails to look chic in fitted blouses, Western belts, cowgirl boots and more.

In September, she rocked a black-and-white pinstripe button-up top, dark skinny jeans, a brown leather belt equipped with large silver hardware, suede chaps with fringe sides and brown boots. Hadid completed her look with a black cowgirl hat and soft glam.