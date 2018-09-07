If a new (and cooler) season approaching didn’t bring enough excitement already, you better believe Giuliana Rancic’s return to E! News to co-host alongside Jeremy Parsons sweetens the deal. To celebrate the Fashion Police panelist’s triumphant return to her network home, it was only fitting that she do some sartorial law enforcement … on herself. The entrepreneur sits down with US to talk about her biggest fashion mishaps, and, of course, the results are absolutely entertaining.

The first look: a total #TBT from the premiere of Euro Trip. In Rancic’s words, “I was having a super casual night and I guess I felt I could just roll up to the red carpet from the mall. I believe that jacket is velvet. Oh and those boots … a bad lace-up version of Uggs. With a square toe. Let’s never do that again?” Basically, the host is getting real with herself and that’s equal parts hilarious and admirable.

Next up, the Surviving Christmas premiere from 2004 for from which she remembers the thought process of the outfit. “I wanted to go chic Old Hollywood glamour. So I put on my best blue sweater with a faux fur collar and silk bow, a pencil skirt and holographic shoe. And I survived.” Let’s face it, haven’t we all had this moment?

Onward, to 2005’s Undiscovered premiere, which she describes as “not okay.” Rancic’s critique starts with her blue eyeshadow, then she addresses her belt, draggy jeans and too-tight blazer. Her explanation? “That was before I had a stylist. No it wasn’t.” Hey, at least she can laugh about it, right?

Nextt: 2007. A look that she describes as not that bad, but “I’m clearly trying way too hard.” Talk about relatable content. Our time travels also take her to 2008 and a look that Rancic is actually kind of pleased with, saying, “I’m not mad at the glowy skin, I’m not mad at the hair. And I have a smile … but I guess I worked out that day and just didn’t want to change my workout pants.”

For more hilarious moments of Giuliana Rancic fashion-policing herself, check out the whole video here! And, be sure to tune in for Giuliana’s comeback as the co-host of E! News with Jeremy Parsons on weeknights at 7 p.m.

