



NYC-based mom and esthetician Sofie Pavitt just shared an adorable Glossier-inspired Halloween costume that has fans freaking out on social media. The mom-and-baby duo dressed up as Boy Brow and the brand’s pink bubble wrap pouch, two staples the beauty world adores.

Pavitt posted a photo of her child’s costume to her Instagram feed on Saturday, October 26. She captioned the pic, “ITS A BOY! (BROW)… WHO’S READY TO BUY THIS JUMBO SIZE? @glossier.” Can we get a slow clap for that stellar caption?

Clearly, the skincare expert doubles as a DIY enthusiast. To create the Boy Brow costume, she bundled her baby up in white fabric (Pavitt revealed to Allure that she used a pillowcase) and applied black felt letters that spell out “Glossier,” just like a tube of the bestselling brow perfecter. She rolled up a piece of black paper and placed it above his head to resemble the removable wand.

To complete the creative costume, Pavitt accentuated her child’s eyebrows for a finished result that’s equal parts hilarious and cute.

But wait, there’s more! Pavitt dressed up as Glossier’s beloved pink bubble wrap pouch, which, if you’re new to the millennial-loved brand, comes with every purchase (though it’s notorious for breaking if you stuff it with too many products).

On the subject of cuteness, Glossier teamed up with BarkBox in September to launch limited-edition dog toys inspired by BalmDotCom and BoyBrow. Named BalmDogCom and Toy Brow, the pet toys also doubled as home decor for your child’s bedroom — or yours, we don’t judge.

File this Halloween costume under ideas for 2020 — it won’t hurt to start prepping now.