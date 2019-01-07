From one iconic look to the next! Celebrity makeup artist and Dior Brand Ambassador Daniel Martin sat down with Stylish after the 2019 Golden Globes to dish on Elisabeth Moss’ beauty rundown for the fancy fete and which famous face inspired the look that went with her blue Christian Dior Haute Couture dress and low ponytail by Tommy Buckett.

The 10 Best Beauty Looks on the 2019 Golden Globes Red Carpet, Ranked

The glam guru, known for creating Duchess Meghan Markle’s perfect wedding moment, dished on Moss’ routine from start to finish and gave Us all the details.

When it came to figuring out her look for the evening, Martin revealed they were inspired by another Golden Globe- nominated actress known for her performance as Jennifer North in 1967’s Valley of the Dolls and later murdered in her home by Charles Manson’s followers in 1969.

7 Drugstore Beauty Products Used at the 2019 Golden Globes

“Sharon Tate was my makeup inspiration,” he said. “I wanted to create a dramatic eye against strikingly beautiful skin.” Moss paid homage to Tate’s signature blonde hair and wide-eyed, big-lashed look while keeping the rest of her face natural.

“We wanted her eyes to really be the standout focus of her makeup look for the Globes and I used a combination of violets and lavender to create a smoky eye that was sultry, yet glamorous to complement her Dior bustier dress,” he said.

And when creating a vision with the 36-year-old, Martin said Pinterest is his best friend. “I love Pinterest, so I have a ‘Lizzie file’ of makeup that I have for her. She loves visuals and it’s so much easier to communicate this way rather than describing it,” he dished.

Golden Globes 2019 Best Dressed: Our Top 5 Gowns of the Night

When getting glam with The Handmaid’s Tale star, Martin said the full process takes around two hours and then she’s set for the night. “The majority of her makeup is naturally long-wear and the new Dior Forever Foundation I used is 24 hour wear, so it’s perfect for red carpet shows and parties when you need something to last through the night,” he said.

Other products he counted on: “I used the new Dior Lip Maximizer in Berry,” Martin told Stylish. “A lip is always something I leave with my clients to keep with them for touchups!”

Sign up now for the Us Weekly newsletter to get breaking celebrity news, hot pics and more delivered straight to your inbox!

Want stories like these delivered straight to your phone? Download the Us Weekly iPhone app now!