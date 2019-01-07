The 2019 Golden Globes had tons of amazing beauty moments we won’t forget (hello Lady Gaga’s blue hair). The Hollywood stars walked down the red carpet in expensive bling and stylish gowns they adorned with beautiful hair and striking makeup. The looks were so luxe and chic, you’d never guess some were created using products you can find at your local drugstore. It’s true – many of the stars turned to cheapie hair and makeup goodies to pull off their oh-so-glam styles.

So who opted for drugstore items and what did they choose? Believe it or not, Amy Adams’ waves were softened with a $5 spray. And Amber Heard’s lipstick is available on Amazon for less than $15! Keep scrolling to find out more on how to get these gorgeous looks without breaking the bank or putting a dent in your lunch budget.

