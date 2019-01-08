Last-minute decisions never looked so good! Celebrity makeup artist and Dior artist Sabrina Bedrani sat down with Stylish after the 2019 Golden Globes to dish on everything that went into creating Crazy Rich Asians star Michelle Yeoh’s glam look.

The 56-year-old shined in an emerald-colored Shiatzy Chen dress (and matching engagement ring that became infamous in the hit film) with her earth-toned makeup completing the full get-up.

And while some stars spend hours prepping and figuring out how they want to shine on the carpet for the fancy evening, Bedrani, who has been working with Yeoh for 15 years, said they figured out her beauty look that morning.

“We decided on her beauty look the day of. Michelle doesn’t live in L.A., so we couldn’t meet beforehand,” she dished. “When we arrived, she showed us her dress and her hairstylist suggested soft loose curls and I tend to focus on the eyes and keep the rest of her face fresh and glowy. She liked the idea and trusted us to make her look her best, which comes from years of working together,” Bedrani explained.

Since her success in Crazy Rich Asians, the glam expert reveals that Yeoh’s beauty routine hasn’t changed much and that she’s always been experimental. “Michelle is a very confident woman and always up for anything. She always let’s me have creative freedom with her makeup and she loves to try different looks.”

And that trust is worthwhile: Yeoh’s makeup stunned throughout the day and night thanks to a few key products.

“We got to Michelle’s hotel at 11:00 am and left at 1:30 pm. To ensure that her makeup would last all day, I started by prepping her skin. I cleansed it with the new Dior Capture Youth New Skin Effect Enzyme Solution, followed by the Dior One Essential Skin Boosting Super Serum and Dior Capture Totale Dreamskin Advanced”, Bedrani said.

Another tip? “Use a foundation that is long wear,” she exclaimed. “Most of the Dior foundations are long wear, but the new Dior Forever formula has 24 hour wear, which is ideal. After applying her makeup, I made sure to powder her face with the Diorskin Forever Extreme Control.”

As an added safety measure to make sure her look stayed in tact, Bedrani sent Yeoh off with a touch up kit. “I gave Michelle blotting papers, the Dior powder compact, and her lip color for the night which was Dior Contour lip liner in Grege and Dior Lip Maximizer in Beige,” she told Stylish.

