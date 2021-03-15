Gramophones may have been given out at the 2021 Grammys, but here at Stylish, we’re offering up our own set of awards … the best dressed awards, that is.

On Sunday, March 14, the biggest names in music turned up for the 63rd annual awards show. Nominees and presenters arrived at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California for a socially distanced celebration.

And from the second that stars hit the red carpet (6 feet apart, of course!) it was clear to Us that the fashion for the evening was going to be off the charts!

While there was no shortage of celebs and singers who looked fierce, fabulous and absolutely breathtaking, a few stars completely wowed us with their stylish statements.

So without further ado, our best dressed winners of the evening are Ingrid Andress, Lizzo, Maren Morris, Megan Thee Stallion, and, in our number slot, Dua Lipa.

To see all of these looks, watch the video above and keep scrolling to get the breakdown on each of gorgeous ensembles!

5) Ingrid Andress

The “Lady Like” singer decided to skip out on a girly dress in favor of an uber-chic Armani Privé white pantsuit. She left her jacket unbuttoned and skipped a shirt in favor of a series of silver body chains on her chest. In the bling department, Andress didn’t mess around. She wore Chopard earrings with more than 21 carats, as well as a selection of the brand’s rings, with a combined total of nearly 10 carats.

4) Lizzo

Good as hell! The singer looked gorgeous in a minty green Balmain dress, which featured a ruched bodice and ruffles at the hemline. She accessorized the retro prom dress with custom Stuart Weitzman shoes and Bvlgari jewels, including statement rings, a serpenti necklace and a stack of cuffs.

3) Maren Morris

Glamorous as ever, the “My Church” singer shined bright on the red carpet in a custom Dolce & Gabbana lilac gown. The elegant, silky dress featured jeweled detailing, a plunging neckline and an open back. Stylist Dani Michelle paired the gorgeous gown with a Kallati ring and Peach Morganite Le Vian earrings.

2) Megan Thee Stallion

The “Best New Artist” winner 100 percent dressed for success. She made a grand entrance to her first Grammy Awards wearing a jaw-dropping Dolce & Gabbana gown. The bright orange strapless number featured a tailored bodice and voluminous bow in the back. The look was styled with Chopard jewels, including a statement choker necklace, pendant earrings and two bracelets.

1) Dua Lipa

The “Don’t Start Now” singer was our number one best dressed at the 2020 Grammys and spoiler alert: She’s taking our top slot yet again. The star oozed glamour on both the red carpet and the big stage. For the red carpet, she stunned in a Versace crystal gown that featured a butterfly motif, hip cutouts and a slit up the left leg. During the E! News Live From the Red Carpet show, the star shared that the butterfly design was meant to “symbolize rebirth.”

She looked absolutely mesmerizing yet again when she took the stage for her performance wearing a custom Atelier Versace number.