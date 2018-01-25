The Grammy Awards 2018 are just days away, and with the show returning to New York City on Sunday, January 28 for the first time in 15 years, it’s safe to say music’s biggest night is going to be bigger and better than ever — especially for fashion lovers. After all, if history is any indication, we are going to be in for some seriously memorable style. So let’s take a trip down memory lane and look at the all-time boldest and craziest moments including Lady Gaga’s egg-centric entrance, Carrie Underwood’s light up dress, and more moments from Michael Jackson, Toni Braxton, Jennifer Lopez, Cher, Twenty One Pilots, Madonna, Nicki Minaj and Beyonce.

The look that nabbed our number one spot in a game changer in more ways than one. In fact, Lopez’s appearance in her cleavage-bearing green printed Versace dress at the 2000 Grammys with then-boyfriend Sean Combs to thank for the creation of Google Images. In 2015, former Google chairman Eric Schmidt admitted that, at the time, there was no easy way to search for pictures and with an overwhelming demand for visual proof of the the plunging number, Google decided then and there to expand its search functionality to include images. Essentially, Jenny from the Block broke the internet long before Kim Kardashian had a chance to.

But J.Lo wasn’t the first celeb to walk the Grammys red carpet in a daring design. Cher attended the award show in 1974 in a white bikini top with butterfly detailing and a chiffon robe on top. The Believe singer paired the boudoir ensemble with a matching butterfly headpiece, mile-long lashes and her signature sleek strands.

A year after J.Lo’s Versace, Toni Braxton won two Grammys — one for Favorite Soul/R&B Female Artist and one for Favorite Soul/R&B Album for The Heat — in a dress that can only be described as minimal. Held together on a wing and prayer, the the sky-high slits of the singer’s ivory silk number left little to the imagination and made Lopez’s gown look downright tame.

Continuing the show’s skin-bearing trend, the gentleman behind pop group Twenty One Pilots accepted their award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance at the 2017 Grammys by dropping their pants before taking the stage at the Staples Center in L.A.

We can only imagine what Sunday has in store! But for now, these style moments will hold us over. Watch!

