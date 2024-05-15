Greta Gerwig Is Red Hot in Fiery Gown at 2024 Cannes Film Festival

Greta Gerwig sparkled at the Cannes Film Festival.

Gerwig, 40, looked radiant in a custom Armani Privé gown at the Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga premiere in Cannes, France, on Wednesday, May 15. Her frock featured a plunging neckline, rhinestone-embellished straps and a fitted skirt that fell into a dainty train. Gerwig elevated her look with a diamond bracelet, ring and necklace from Chopard.

For glam, the director, who was styled by Karla Welch, donned soft eyeshadow, rosy cheeks and bright red lips. Her warm blonde tresses were parted to the side and styled in a wavy pixie cut.

On the red carpet, Gerwig posed with actress Eva Green, who wore a black and gold Balmain design featuring lace embellishments. She accessorized with gold square earrings, black nails and diamond rights. Her brunette locks were parted down the side and styled in loose curls.

This isn’t the first fabulous look that Gerwig has donned at the Cannes Film Festival. On Tuesday, May 14, she looked fierce in a custom Saint Laurent gown at the opening ceremony.

The director's sequin dress featured a deep V-neck, long sleeves equipped with shoulder pads and slit skirt. Gerwig elevated the ensemble with burgundy pointed toe heels and dangly earrings from Chopard.

Gerwig’s blonde hair was gelled back and she donned smokey eyeshadow and a pink pout.

Earlier this week, Gerwig opted for a striped frock during the music festival, which runs through Saturday, May 25. She completed her Maison Margiela ensemble — which featured a dropped waist and cinched top — with white heels and black sunglasses.

Fans praised Gerwig’s look via Welch’s Instagram.

“Oh this is everything,” one follower wrote, as a second added, “SOOOOOOOO GOOD!!!!” More praised the silhouette of the frock, “THIS. DRESS. THIS. SHAPE.”