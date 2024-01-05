Gwyneth Paltrow was a lady in red at The Brothers Sun premiere in Los Angeles.

The 51-year-old actress graced the Thursday, January 4, red carpet in a crimson design by Cong Tri. The look featured a scoop-neck collared shirt that fell into a deep maroon skirt that was belted at the waist. Paltrow paired the floor-length number with pointed-toe Paris Texas shoes and dangling metallic earrings.

For glam, Paltrow opted for delicate makeup that included wispy lashes, rosy cheeks and a soft pink lip. She wore her blonde tresses loose and straight.

On the red carpet, Paltrow posed solo and with husband Brad Falchuk, who produced the new Netflix series, which hit the streaming platform on Thursday. (Paltrow and Falchuk, 52, tied the knot in September 2018. Paltrow was previously married to Chris Martin 2003 to 2016. The former couple share daughter Apple, 19, and son Moses, 17.)

Paltrow was also photographed with the show’s stars Michelle Yeoh, Justin Chien and Sam Song Li. The show follows a “ruthless killer” (Chien) who goes home to Los Angeles to protect his mother and brother after his father is killed by a mysterious assassin, per IMDb.

In addition to The Brothers Sun, Falchuk is known for writing and directing American Horror Story, Glee, Scream Queens, The Politician and Pose alongside his longtime collaborator, Ryan Murphy.

Falchuk opened up about the possibility of rebooting Glee earlier this week, telling The Hollywood Reporter, “So much of what Glee was about was really this transition from an old way of looking at representation to a new way.”

He added, “I’d never say no [to a remake], but I wonder what the point would be — except it’d be a moneymaker.”

The musical comedy-drama series aired from 2009 to 2015 and starred an ensemble cast that included Lea Michele, Cory Monteith, Naya Rivera, Dianna Agron, Chris Colfer, Matthew Morrison, Mark Salling and Darren Criss. The show followed a fictional Glee club in Ohio as they navigated competition and the high school experience.