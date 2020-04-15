Keeping busy! Gwyneth Paltrow’s 15-year-old daughter Apple Martin made her mom a list of tasks to accomplish while quarantining during the COVID-19 outbreak.

The Goop founder shared a photo of the to-do list with her 7 million Instagram followers on Tuesday, April 14. On a piece of notebook paper, Martin scribbled, “Make more vagina eggs and candles.”

In the accompanying caption, Paltrow wrote, “Apple’s interpretation of my to-do list #quaranteen.”

Kit Undergarments co-founder Jamie Mizrahi commented, “😂 Apple knows best.” Fitness entrepreneur Tracy Anderson wrote, “😂 She is hilarious!!!! That candle was sold out in one split second!!!!🎯”

Anderson was hardly exaggerating. The $75 This Smells Like My Vagina candle sold out in a matter of hours after it launched. According to the wellness-focused site, the candle has a “warm” scent, formulated with notes of geranium, cedar absolutes, Damask rose and ambrette scene.

On an episode of Late Night With Seth Myers in January, the 47-year-old shared the inspiration behind the Internet-famous candle.

“So, it sort of started as a joke,” she told the television show host. “I was with the nose Douglas Little for his brand Heretic and we were kind of messing around. And I smelled this beautiful thing, and I was like, ‘That smells like my vagina.’ And I was kidding, obviously.”

She jokingly added, “And we were on mushrooms.”

Not everyone finds the vagina candle charming, including Martha Stewart. “I’m sure it’s sold out,” the businesswoman said on an episode of Watch What Happens Live With Andy Cohen in January. “She does that kind of irritating … she’s trying to zhush up the public to listen to her. And that’s great, I mean, let her do her thing. I wouldn’t buy that candle.”

And we can’t talk about the vagina candle without talking about the Jade Egg ($66). The eyebrow-raising item is meant to be inserted into one’s vagina to help increase sexual energy.

