Gypsy Rose Blanchard had to get creative when it came to makeup while in jail.

Gypsy, 32, who served seven years at the Chillico Correctional Center in Missouri after being convicted of second-degree murder for the death of her mother, Claudine “Dee Dee” Blanchard, explained via TikTok in a Wednesday, May 15, video that her “history” with cosmetics “is not a very long one.”

She explained, “Before I went to prison, I was not allowed to wear makeup.” (Gypsy was a victim of Munchausen syndrome by proxy.)

Before her 2016 sentencing, Gypsy was in custody in a jailhouse and relied on homemade makeup products to “look presentable” during court appearances. “I took toothpaste and broke a pen apart and mixed it together to make mascara,” she explained. “I would apply it with a toothbrush.” She also took ground coffee beans and would “use it as eyeshadow.”

Once she was officially sent to prison, Gypsy was able to buy foundation and mascara. “Eyeshadow is like gold in prison,” she said, noting it was scarce to come by. “I had my own eyeshadow palettes that I brought from another girl.”

Since her December 2023 release, Gypsy has been working on her application skills and has a new appreciation for skincare. Her first step of her makeup routine is applying a moisturizer. “I didn’t even know you had to apply moisturizer before you do your makeup,” she said. “I always just applied my foundation and I would wonder why I looked so dry.”

As she worked foundation into her skin, Gypsy shared she had to be “careful” blending it in because of her recent “nose job.” She revealed the results of her rhinoplasty earlier this month, along with her new blonde strands.

She paired her warm tresses with a bright red blazer and matching shorts, a black top and a silver necklace. For glam, Gypsy donned a cherry red lip, filled-in eyebrows, long lashes and rosy cheeks.

Gypsy previously opened up to People about her transformation following her December 2023 release from prison, sharing it would be “personal” and “physical.”

“Wish me luck with my surgery and watch the whole thing this summer on Gypsy Rose: Life After Lock Up,” she said while promoting her documentary, which is set to premiere on June 3 on Lifetime.