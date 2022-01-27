H.E.R. has some of the best hair out there, so it shouldn’t come as a shocker that L’Oréal Paris tapped the singer to be the face of their Elvive Curls Dream Lengths line.

“When I use my voice, I need to stand 100 percent with what I represent,” the 24-year-old singer said in a press release shared with Us Weekly. “I’m beyond happy to join L’Oréal Paris and to add my voice to this sisterhood representing the diversity of beauty on this planet with the message for every girl to know her worth deep in her heart.”

The singer, who has eight Grammy nominations under her belt, is a perfect person to rep the brand’s Dream Lengths line as hair as always been her “thing.”

I would be in and out of hair salons because I did pageants briefly as a kid. I always either won the talent contest or best hair,” she said in an interview with Vogue. “That was the beginning of my confidence in beauty.”

H.E.R., who is joining the likes of Eva Longoria, Camila Cabello, Andie MacDowell and more, went onto explain that she didn’t always embrace her curly hair.

“As I’ve gotten older, I’ve learned to love my curls,” she said. “I learned to embrace big hair and style it in different ways. Sometimes I’lll use the wand to make really big curls or sometimes I wear my natural curls. And I think now that I’m older, in this age we live in, I think we’re a lot more appreciative of natural beauty and we embrace who we are now and what we have.”

So, what products does the star swear by? She’s obsessed with the Micellar Shampoo, which “definitely” helps get rid of buildup, as well as the Leave-In Cream, which makes sure her hair is “not frizzy throughout the week.”

H.E.R. is obviously “so excited” to be on board with the brand, but the L’Oréal family is equally as thrilled to add the star to their ranks.

“Her talent and her confidence make her an inspirational L’Oréal Paris Spokesperson, speaking not only to young women, but to all women, to trust in the power of their worth,” global brand president Delphine Viguier-Hovasse said.