Hailee Steinfeld is getting groovy! It was announced on March 2, 2021 that the “Love Myself” singer is partnering with Frankies Bikinis to create a ‘70s-inspired swimwear line.

“Fashion has always been an integral part of my life and for as long as I can remember, I have also had a passion for design,” says Steinfeld, 24, in a press release. “Inspired by ‘70s vintage fashion and my California roots, the collection we created not only feels authentic to my own personal style, but offers a little bit of something for everyone.”

When designing the collection Steinfeld chose to prioritize inclusivity, sustainability and creativity. So without further ado, here’s the lowdown!

The line, which is available in sizes XS-XL with certain styles offered up to 2XL, has a wide range of mix-and-match options that will have your summer wardrobe spiced up in no time. The collection includes string, cheeky and full coverage bottoms as well as adjustable tops, which will be available in strapless and halter variations.

The bright-colored and funky range is complete with shorts, dresses, bucket hats, head scarves, button-down shirts and even a beach bag to hold all the necessities (including the always important SPF!).

When it came to choosing prints and fabrics for her foray into fashion, Steinfeld wanted to channel the good vibes of the disco era. So bring on the flower power and prints! The collaboration is filled with floral designs and striped accents on a variety of fabrics, including a pink terrycloth ‘flower child’ print that has Us pressing the add to cart button.

It was also important for both the Pitch Perfect actress and Frankies Bikinis to choose sustainable fabrics for the swim launch. A handful of the pieces in the line are made out of chiffon, which is eco-freindly and biodegradable.

“Working with Hailee has been such an amazing experience. She really wanted to build this collection around of her love for vintage ‘70s style prints, colors and silhouettes, so we took that and created from there,” Francesca Aiello, Founder and Creative Director of Frankies Bikinis, tells Stylish. “She was extremely hands on throughout the entire design and creation process, every idea that she brought to the table was innovative and creative, and this led to the collection of amazing pieces you are seeing today!”

The collection, which ranges in price from $90 to $175, will be released in two separate drops. The first will be available for purchase on Tuesday, March 9 and the second on Monday, March 22.

If you want to stock up on the Haliee Steinfeld collection, head over to www.frankiesbikinis.com.