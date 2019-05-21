We can always count on Hailey Bieber (neé Baldwin) for street style inspiration, and now her new Levi’s campaign is a masterclass in model-off-duty dressing. The brand’s ambassador is serving casual-chic #goals for the new Levi’s x Heron Preston 501 denim collab, posing alongside the streetwear designer and DJ in the stripped-down ads.

To celebrate the 146th anniversary of the OG blue jean invention (a.k.a. 501 Day), Levi’s teamed up with Preston to reimagine the brand’s iconic denim style with limited-edition pairs for both men and women.

“I started visiting the [Levi’s] Eureka [Lab] in San Francisco where I’m from so that’s a cool similarity with the brand and myself — we’re both from San Francisco, so I got to hang out with my parents,” Preston told WWD of the collab. “At Eureka, it was a playful process. All these different printing machines and dyeing stations and seamstresses … all different types of washes I could choose from. It was like being a kid in a candy store as a creative to just literally cut up things and try all types of ideas.”

All those ideas resulted in two hand-dyed designs. The women’s style, which Bieber models in the campaign, features an orange front, classic denim back, split seem and distressing. The men’s edition, meanwhile, has a metallic silver front and his signature printed drawstring tie.

In the boldly colored imagery, the duo pose against a bright orange background with plastic wrap strewn across the floor. Bieber is a ’90s street style dream in her classic white crewneck tee and suede kitten-heel booties. Preston looks equally laid back in his layered long- and short-sleeve t-shirts, silver-accented jeans and white kicks.

This marks the second Levi’s campaign Bieber has treated Us to in as many months. The newlywed was announced as the first face of Levi’s 501 denim in April, and she modeled denim shorts and “Hailey”-emblazoned straight-leg jeans in the millennial pink pics shot by her stylist, Karla Welch, and her husband, Matthew Welch.

The Levi’s x Heron Preston for 501 Day collection is now available at select Levi’s locations worldwide and specialty retailers such as Nordstrom.

